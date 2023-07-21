Srinagar admin bans public sale and possession of knives, daggers amid rise in stabbing incidents

Srinagar, July 21: The Srinagar District Magistrate on Friday imposed a ban on sale, purchase and carrying of sharp-edged weapons in public places in the district following an increase in stabbings in the past few months.

In an order, the magistrate quoted a communication of Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar which said that during past few months there have been multiple incidents of stabbing/attacks using sharp edged weapons in District Srinagar.

The order said that the SSP Srinagar has drawn an outline of stabbing incidents in the pockets of Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh, Rambagh etc of District Srinagar, during past 3 months of the current year.

"Whereas, the safety and security of the public is of paramount importance and incidents involving the use of sharp-edged weapons in public places pose a significant threat to the lives and safety of the citizens;

Whereas, it has become imperative to check the practice of carrying sharp edged weapons by people in territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar so as to prevent the occurrence of such incidents, " the order said.

It said that the possession of sharp-edged weapons "whose blade is more than 09 inches long or whose blade is more than 02 inches wide" for any purpose other than domestic, agricultural, scientific, and industrial purposes is a cognizable offence under Arms Act 1959;

"Now, therefore, I, District Magistrate, Srinagar, by virtue of powers vested in me

J/S 144 Cr.PC do hereby impose ban on sale, purchase and carrying of sharp-edged weapons in public places, in the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar with immediate effect. The ban shall be applicable to the business establishments engaged in sale/purchase of such weapons," the order said.