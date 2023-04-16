Owing to wet weather forecast, Bandipora-Gurez road to remain closed today

Bandipora, Apr 16: Authorities in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district have ordered the closure of traffic movement along Bandipora-Gurez on Sunday in wake of the fresh weather advisory, officials said.
Quoting an official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the road to Gurez that passes through Razdan Pass has been closed for the traffic movement today.
"In view of the forecast for snowfall and as a precautionary measure, today on 16-04-2023 traffic shall remain suspended on Bandipora Gurez road," he said.
The area remains cut off from rest of the valley during winter months due to the accumulation of snow on the road.