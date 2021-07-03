Paddy crop on verge of drying up in Pulwama due to defunct water pump, farmers worried

Pulwama July 3: Paddy crop spread over hundreds of Kanals of land in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district is on the verge of drying as the pump station that would irrigate the fields remains defunct for more than a month now, leaving farmers worried.

Farmers from Quasibagh, Badibagh, Hakripora and Hassanwani vilages, some six km from the district headquarters Pulwama, told Greater Kashmir that the pump station located on the banks of a stream in Hakripora is the only source of irrigation to their paddy fields.

The pump station was damaged a month ago after part of the stream bank was washed away causing a drought-like situation in the area even as the paddy fields have also dried up, they said.