Padma Bhushan awardee Prof Balaram delivers special talk on coronavirus at KU

Srinagar, June 2: Globally-acclaimed biochemist Prof P Balaram, a recipient of the country’s third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan in 2014, delivered a special talk on ‘Reflections on Science in the Age of Coronovirus’ at the University of Kashmir (KU) on Friday.
During his talk, Prof Balaram said that the coronavirus pandemic brought science to the public imagination at large.
“The nature periodically provides a reminder of the limits of human arrogance and ignorance and demonstrates that the frontiers of science are truly endless,” he said. “The pandemic also showed that biology assisted by the chemistry of molecular variation is a formidable force of nature.”
His talk was organised days after three Padma Shri awardees joined the deliberations during a national symposium at the varsity.
KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the lecture session and thanked Prof Balaram.