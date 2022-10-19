Padma Shri academic interacts with IUST students

Srinagar, Oct 19: The Department of Mathematical Sciences at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora organised an interactive session with Padma Shri Prof. Dinesh Singh, Chancellor K R Mangalam University and former VC University of Delhi.
During the interaction with the students, the acclaimed mathematician Prof. Singh lauded the programs offered by the department of Mathematical Sciences for their relevance to modern Mathematics education and encouraged the students to pursue the study of mathematics with a curious mind.
He emphasized the role mathematics played in various spheres of life and the multitude of career opportunities which mathematical sciences can open for students.
The Head of the Department Prof. Fozia Qazi, while welcoming Prof. Singh described him as a mentor and a friend of the department and elaborated on the crucial advisory role Prof. Singh has played since the foundation of the department in 2009.