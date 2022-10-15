PAGD holds meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 15: PAGD held a meeting at the residence of former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah here on Saturday.

Among others PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, ANC leader Muzaffar Shah and NC leader Justice (Rtd) Hasnain Masoodi also participated. The meeting discussed the latest political situation and various issues related to the government decision.