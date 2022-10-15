PAGD holds meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 15: PAGD held a meeting at the residence of former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah here on Saturday.
Among others PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, ANC leader Muzaffar Shah and NC leader Justice (Rtd) Hasnain Masoodi also participated. The meeting discussed the latest political situation and various issues related to the government decision.
After the meeting Tarigami, who is also spokesman of PAGD briefed the media. “Threadbare discussion was held by the alliance on the present political scenario in J&K and participants expressed serious concern on the deteriorating situation in J&K,”he said.
Tarigami added that it is high time for the people and the political parties of J&K to wake up and raise a collective and united voice.
He asked if J&K is being converted into Gujrat model; why sale of liquor, beer and drugs is being allowed freely.
Regarding the voting rights to any one with authorisation of the Tehsildars, Tarigami said that giving voting rights is the prerogative of Election Commission, “why government was issuing orders. “On the next day of order, the media is being told that the order stands withdrawn. Is not this a mockery of democracy,”he said.
Meanwhile, replying to a question, PAGD chief and senior NC leader Dr Farooq Abdullah questioned the government about the promise of 50,000 jobs. “Situation is getting worse as the number of unemployed youth is swelling. I visited Marwah, Dachan in Jammu region and found that a Sub-District hospital has no doctor at all,” he said .