PAGD leaders detained ahead of march against J&K Delimitation Commission

"Good morning and welcome to 2022. A new year with the same JK police illegally locking people in their homes and an administration so terrified of normal democratic activity," National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

"Trucks parked outside our gates to scuttle the peaceful @JKPAGD sit-in protest. Some things never change," he said.

Abdullah, whose father and veteran politician Farooq Abdullah heads the PAGD, claimed, "Talk about a lawless police state, the police have even locked the internal gate connecting my father's home to my sister's. Yet our leaders have the cheek to tell the world that India is the largest democracy, hah!!"