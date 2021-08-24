PAGD reiterates its demand for restoration of statehood to J&K

The alliance of the six mainstream political parties, which seek the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state, held a meeting at its chairman and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's residence at Gupkar here.

The meeting was also attended by the middle and lower rung leaders of the constituent parties of the alliance.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said seeking the restoration of the special status, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019, is the constitutional right of the people of the erstwhile state.

"We are not seeking anything other than the restoration of the special constitutional position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh had till August 4, 2019. It is our constitutional right," he said.

Tarigami, who was flanked by other leaders of the alliance, including Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, said a few people were interpreting their demands some other way and calling them "anti-national activities".

"They try to harass the leaders associated with the alliance and continue with slanderous campaigns. Perhaps, it has not happened before that the voice of the people was being stopped this way. It is impossible to keep stopping the voice of the people," he said.

The alliance spokesperson said the silence in Jammu and Kashmir has been considered as normalcy.

"Even today, they think Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh should be silent like a graveyard, and it is not acceptable to the present government and leadership that anyone should raise his voice or keep his head high," he claimed.

"The present government has vowed to humiliate us, they think of our humiliation as their pride, which is not acceptable to us," the CPI(M) leader alleged.

Tarigami said the alliance wants to send a message to the country and its people that the PAGD is committed to seek the rights which were guaranteed by the Constitution.