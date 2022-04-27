PAGD should fight assembly elections jointly: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Apr 27: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah Wednesday suggested that the PAGD contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir jointly "to keep away BJP and it’s A and B teams".
“I am not an office bearer of the PAGD, but this is my personal opinion that PAGD should go together in the polls to keep BJP and it’s B and C teams away so that they don't divide our votes,” Omar told reporters on the sidelines of youth convention of National Conference at Party headquarters, Nawa-e-Subh Srinagar. Omar said that though it was his personal opinion, final decision lies with the PAGD itself.
About power cuts in Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadhan, Omar expressed shock and stated that “it seems that we are deliberately being irritated.” “I wonder why power remains on during the rest of the hours during day and night but not at the time of Sehri and Iftaar. You wake to have Sehri, there is no electricity and same is the case when you have Iftaar. There is no electricity during Taraweeh prayers and when prayers are over, electricity is restored,” he said, adding that “it seems to be a deliberate attempt to disturb the people of Kashmir.”
Omar also criticised Hijab ban and said that it was the religious obligation and nobody has a right to interfere in the religious matters.