PAGD should fight assembly elections jointly: Omar Abdullah

About power cuts in Kashmir during the holy month of Ramadhan, Omar expressed shock and stated that “it seems that we are deliberately being irritated.” “I wonder why power remains on during the rest of the hours during day and night but not at the time of Sehri and Iftaar. You wake to have Sehri, there is no electricity and same is the case when you have Iftaar. There is no electricity during Taraweeh prayers and when prayers are over, electricity is restored,” he said, adding that “it seems to be a deliberate attempt to disturb the people of Kashmir.”