PAGD to attend PM Modi’s all-party meet: Farooq Abdullah

“Our stand is clear and all of you know what our stand is. Since New Delhi has invited the leaders individually, we have decided that all those invited will attend the meeting and put forth their points on J&K,” said Abdullah while also saying that the PAGD leaders would pitch for the release of political prisoners.

The chief spokesperson of the PAGD and CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that they will not ask for stars during the meeting with the PM. “We will seek something that is ours and will remain ours,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He said that they will go to Delhi and represent the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. “We will put forth the aspirations of people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in the meeting. Whatever is possible within the Indian constitution is what we are going to seek,” said Tarigami.