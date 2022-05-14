PAGD to meet LG Sinha over security of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 14: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has sought an appointment with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to raise the issue of safety and security of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, a spokesperson said here on Saturday.
Briefing reporters outside the residence of the PAGD President Dr Farooq Abdullah after a meeting of the group, spokesperson M Y Tarigami, said the killing of Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam has shaken the Kashmiri society.
Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday.
A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits wanted to place its concerns before the PAGD. “They met us and we told them that as far as we and the people are concerned, this painful story has now become a routine of the day here, but Rahul's killing has shaken us,” Tarigami, who is also a senior leader of the CPI(M), said.
Tarigami said the killing has troubled the whole society and the people of Kashmir are with their Pandit brethren in this time of grief.
“We appeal all the people that it is our tradition in Kashmir that even when the whole sub-continent was burning in 1947, Kashmir was the only place where no one faced any difficulty. It is our misfortune that Kashmir has become a troubled place for the people living here," he said.