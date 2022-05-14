PAGD to meet LG Sinha over security of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir

Briefing reporters outside the residence of the PAGD President Dr Farooq Abdullah after a meeting of the group, spokesperson M Y Tarigami, said the killing of Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam has shaken the Kashmiri society.

Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday.