PAGD to meet on Feb 23

Srinagar, Feb 7: The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) - a conglomerate of five mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir – would meet on February 23 to discuss the situation in the wake of the draft report of the Delimitation Commission, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday.
The meeting was earlier scheduled for February 13.
"We are not surprised at the draft recommendation of the Delimitation Commission. The PDP has from the outset expressed apprehensions that this Commission is set up to advance the BJP agenda," she told reporters here. “Constituencies have been redrawn in such a way that it would not matter whether they (Muslims in Jammu division) vote or not.”