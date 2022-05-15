PAGD urges Kashmiri pandit employees not to leave valley; Delegations meet LG, BJP raises security issue

The appeal by the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) came after a delegation led by its president Farooq Abdullah met Jammu and Kashmiri Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here.

The meeting was over the issue of security of Kashmiri pandit employees in the aftermath of the killing of Rahul Bhat that has sparked protests by community members.



Briefing reporters after the meeting, the spokesperson of the five-party alliance, M Y Tarigami, said the valley is as much the home of Kashmiri Pandits as it is of Kashmiri Muslims.

We appeal to them that this nation is yours as well as mine. Do not leave your home. It is very painful for you and us, Tarigami said.

The alliance spokesperson said if Kashmiri pandits want to leave Kashmir in the wake of Bhat's killing, then what about the families of slain Kashmiri Muslims.

"If Rahul was killed, Riyaz (a policeman) was also killed. Where will Riyaz's family and relatives go? You (Kashmiri pandits) do not have to leave your home. This is your home, this is my home. We will bear this tragedy together and try to safeguard each other, he said.



The CPI(M) leader said the alliance raised the issue of the transfer of the employees to safer places.



However, there is no possibility of their transfer outside Kashmir, he said.