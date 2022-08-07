PAGD was created to mislead people in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was created to mislead the people in Jammu and Kashmir.
He added that the traditional political parties have joined hands only for their own political gains.
“Had these parties been sincere to their so-called cause, they would have shunned their individual identity to make their claims feel genuine. The truth is, these power-hungry parties are trying to hoodwink people in the name of this professed alliance,” Bukhari said.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function at Kulgam. Political activist Tahir Riyaz Reshi joined the Apni Party along with his hundreds of companions, the press note added.
“Apni Party believes in constructive politics, thus, we will not say or do anything which would push our youth to the bleak future or land them into the jails or graveyards. In post-August 5, 2019 situation, when there was evident hopelessness in whole J&K and people feared that their identity would be snatched away, Apni Party took lead to ensure protection to the rights of J&K people on their agriculture land and jobs here,” Bukhari said.
He added that at the time there was total chaos and uncertainty found in J&K, and, even traditional political parties choose to be tight-lipped. “Even though we had no public mandate, we met Prime Minister and made New Delhi come with a clear-cut assurance about the protection of J&K people’s right on land and jobs,”he said.
Revealing Apni Party’s objectives for the future, Bukhari said, “We are committed to working for a better future for J&K and its people. We cannot let our youth suffer continually. We ought to put an end to the protracted conflict situation on our land. We cannot afford further misery and bloodshed on this land, as the people have already suffered a lot here.”
He stated that Apni Party’s key agenda is to work for sustained peace, durable prosperity, and long-term development, which will eventually augur political and economic empowerment for J&K people and open up the opportunities for our youth.
On the political rights of the J&K people, Altaf Bukhari said, “Apni Party will continue to strive for the restoration of statehood to J&K, and other constitutional rights for its people.”
Demanding assembly elections here, Bukhari said that “Governor rule cannot be alternative to an elected government in any part of the country, which is privileged to be one of the largest democracies in the world.”
He said, “J&K people must be given the right to elect their representative and a government. They should not be deprived of this fundamental right; thus, the Election Commission must ensure elections here immediately.” Reiterating his assurance that Apni Party, unlike traditional political parties, will continue its politics of truthfulness, he said, “I have said this time and again that Apni Party will neither lie to its people nor will make any deceitful promise to them. We will never tell you something that we ourselves do not believe in. We cannot make false promises to you, nor will push you to the unachievable goals.”
He explained it further, “We promise you that we will ensure peace, prosperity and the development of J&K; and political and economic empowerment of its people. This is an achievable objective and we will keep striving for it.”
Denouncing the traditional political parties for their deceitful and misleading politics, Apni Party President said, “Up to August 5, 2019, these political parties would say that they will not only protect article 370 of the constitution but will also fetch things like autonomy and self-rule to J&K. Since we have lost even Article 370, they have now started harping that they will bring this Article back. They simply are trying to make you fool for their political and electoral gains.”
He asked, “If these political parties are truly so powerful that they can bring article 370 back, then, in the first place, why did they let it go even after having their own members sitting in the parliament?”
He added, “In fact, they just want to attain power by alluring people with fake promises. After attaining power they will forget everything and will only make effort to pass on the power to their next generations. This is what the leaders of these traditional political parties have been doing during the past 75 years, and they will continue doing so even in the future if you continue to allow them to deceive you.”