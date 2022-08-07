PAGD was created to mislead people in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was created to mislead the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the traditional political parties have joined hands only for their own political gains.

“Had these parties been sincere to their so-called cause, they would have shunned their individual identity to make their claims feel genuine. The truth is, these power-hungry parties are trying to hoodwink people in the name of this professed alliance,” Bukhari said.

According to a press note, he was addressing a party function at Kulgam. Political activist Tahir Riyaz Reshi joined the Apni Party along with his hundreds of companions, the press note added.