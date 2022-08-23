Pahalgam accident: injured ITBP trooper succumbs at SKIMS, toll eight

The ITBP personnel identified as Nandan Singh son of Lal Singh was injured in Pahalgam accident on August 16 and was undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura today, news agency KNO reported.

Notably, seven ITBP personnel were killed while 32 others including two J&K Police personnel were injured when a bus carrying them fell into a gorge near Chandanwari area of Pahalgam on August 16.