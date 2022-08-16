Pahalgam accident: LG visits injured ITBP personnel at Army hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 16: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Tuesday visited Army Hospital Srinagar and enquired about the well-being of ITBP personnel injured in a road accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
As per an official, Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps also accompanied the LG, who went around the wards where the injured were receiving treatment, and passed necessary instructions to provide the best of medical facilities to them for their speedy recovery.
The Lt Governor expressed grief over the loss of lives of the ITBP personnel in the incident and extended his condolences to the members of bereaved families.
My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. All possible assistance is being provided to the injured personnel”, said the Lt Governor.