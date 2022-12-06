Pahalgam cab driver returns lost gold worth Rs 10 lakh to Hyderabad tourist

Pahalgam, Dec 6: A driver in Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag on Tuesday returned gold worth Rs 10 lakh to a Hyderabad tourist.
Quoting Abdul Rashid Wani, president Taxi Stand Movera Pahalgam, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Akaash Farooq Wani, a Tavera driver, returned gold worth Rs 10 lakh to a Hyderabad tourist.
He said the tourist had already informed the stand that he had forgot the gold in the vehicle. “When we informed the driver, he searched his vehicle and found the gold and the same was returned to the tourist,” he said.
He added the tourist from Hyderabad came back from Srinagar airport to collect the gold.
Meanwhile, the tourists expressed his gratitude to the driver for returning his lost gold.