Pahalgam experiences snowfall, Jammu records season's coldest night at 2.5°C

Srinagar, Dec 27: Jammu and Kashmir continued to reel under severe cold with Srinagar recording minus 4.8°C and Jammu its coldest night so far this season on Tuesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a drop by 1.3°C than the last night’s temperature of minus 3.5°C. The temperature was 2.7°C below normal for the summer capital, the official said. Srinagar has so far seen the coldest temperature this season on December 25 when mercury plummeted to minus 5.8°C.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 6.7°C against minus 5.7°C on the previous night. While it recorded 3.7cms of snowfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, today’s minimum temperature was below normal by 1.5°C in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.9°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night, he said. It was 0.2°C below normal for the place, he said.