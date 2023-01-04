Pahalgam shivers at -9.4°C, Srinagar records -5.2°C

The coldest night recorded this season in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on January 2 when mercury plunged to minus 9.6°C, he said. Today’s minimum temperature was 2.8°C below normal for the place, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.8°C against minus 4.1°C on the previous night, he said. It was 0.3°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 8.4°C against minus 9.2°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.4°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district which recorded its coldest night on January 2 when minimum temperature plummeted to minus 10.0°C, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 6.0°C against minus 4.1°C on the previous night in the north Kashmir area, he said. The official said that the temperature was 3.5°C below normal.

Jammu recorded a low of 4.5°C against 3.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.