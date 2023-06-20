Painting camp at SPS Museum unveils artistic talent

Srinagar, June 20: Capturing magnificience and scenic splendour of 'Kashmir' on canvas, the artists comprising both men and women, seniors and juniors, natives and guests from outside, today exhibited their unique artistic talent during the painting camp.
The camp themed "The Beauty of Kashmir" was held at Shri Pratap Singh (SPS) Museum Lal Mandi here.
The camp was organised as part of a series of programmes being held to commemorate the "Vitasta Cultural Festival," set to take place on June 23 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.
The camp, which hosts local as well as artists from places like Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, is a collaborative effort of the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala and Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL). The artistic creations produced during this camp would be showcased at the prestigious "Vitasta Cultural Festival," at SKICC on June 23.
Among the participants at the painting camp, there was a notable presence of Kamal Nain Bhan, a senior artist and a son of the soil. Bhan, who had migrated with numerous Kashmiri Pandit families in the early 1990s, said that his profound passion for art drew him back to the Valley today after an absence of 33 years.
He said, "I was born and brought up in the Valley, and I left my birthplace in 1990 amidst the unrest and resettled in Jammu along with my family. Today, a deep longing for art drew me back to the Valley after 33 years. My artistic talent is rooted in this land, my birthplace, where it first began to flourish."
He further said, "An artist's connection with his or her art is unbreakable. Regardless of age or physical limitations, the creative spirit within can never be extinguished. Even after traversing through the journey of life, I find myself at the age of 62, and my passion for painting, particularly in the realm of virtual art, has remained unwavering. It has been a lifelong love that has persevered, despite the challenges and hardships that life has presented to me."
Pertinently, the "Vitasta Cultural Festival" is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture through the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala. This festival, named after the ancient Vedic name of the Jhelum River, aims to bring to life Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India) under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.