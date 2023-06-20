Painting camp at SPS Museum unveils artistic talent

The camp themed "The Beauty of Kashmir" was held at Shri Pratap Singh (SPS) Museum Lal Mandi here.

The camp was organised as part of a series of programmes being held to commemorate the "Vitasta Cultural Festival," set to take place on June 23 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

The camp, which hosts local as well as artists from places like Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, is a collaborative effort of the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala and Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL). The artistic creations produced during this camp would be showcased at the prestigious "Vitasta Cultural Festival," at SKICC on June 23.