Painting competition highlighting concerns of ozone depletion held at IUST

Professor Naseer Iqbal, Registrar of IUST, extended a warm welcome to the students and emphasized the critical importance of environmental protection. He urged the participants to adopt a caring attitude towards the environment, emphasizing that every individual carries a responsibility towards its preservation.

Dr. Asifa Baba, Dean of Students at IUST, spoke about the institution's various initiatives designed to foster awareness regarding environmental pollution and the potential consequences if timely measures are not implemented.