Painting competition highlighting concerns of ozone depletion held at IUST

Awantipora, Sep 19: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), in collaboration with the Peoples Environmental Council (PEC), hosted a painting competition today as part of their week-long program aimed at raising awareness about environmental pollution, with a specific focus on ozone depletion. More than a hundred students from various schools in Pulwama, Srinagar, and Kulgam participated in the event.
Professor Naseer Iqbal, Registrar of IUST, extended a warm welcome to the students and emphasized the critical importance of environmental protection. He urged the participants to adopt a caring attitude towards the environment, emphasizing that every individual carries a responsibility towards its preservation.
Dr. Asifa Baba, Dean of Students at IUST, spoke about the institution's various initiatives designed to foster awareness regarding environmental pollution and the potential consequences if timely measures are not implemented.
The event coordinators, Mehraan Qureshi (Head, Department of Architecture) and Dr. Athar-Ud-Din (Head, Centre for International Relations), coordinated the competition.