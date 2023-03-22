Painting competition organised

Srinagar, Mar 22: The Department of Politics and Governance in collaboration with the Directorate of Students’ Welfare (DSW) Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Wednesday organised a poster competition on the theme “one Earth, one Family, one Future,” at Green Campus here.
Students from different departments participated in the competition and displayed their work on the campus lawns.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah said the objective of holding the competition is to provide a platform for the students to showcase their talent. The students should channelize their energy on positive things and stay away from the negativities.