'Pak intruder shot dead along LoC in Uri'

Baramulla May 15: An unidentified woman was killed on Monday afternoon by the security forces after she crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district.
A top official confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the woman, believed to be an intruder from Pakistan, tried to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kamalkote area and was coming close to the border fence.
"The security forces confronted the woman but she did not stop which raised apprehensions about her movement near LoC," the official said.
The official further said the security forces opened fire on the woman intruder resulting in her death. "Despite being warned, she refused to comply due to which the security forces fired at her, causing her demise," the official said.
Authorities are tight lipped over the issue and refused to divulge any information about the incident.
The incident comes two days after an infiltration bid was foiled by Army along LoC in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A Junior Commanding Officer (JCO) was also injured while the infiltration bid was foiled.