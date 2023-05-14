Pak involved in drug supply to J&K, alleges Chugh

Srinagar, May 14: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary, Tarun Chugh on Sunday alleged that Pakistan was involved in supplying drugs to Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir News Service (KNS) reported Chugh's assertions that the neighboring country was resorting to such tactics to divert the attention of people here from the remarkable developmental progress being undertaken in the nation. Citing intelligence reports, Chugh suggested a connection between Pakistan's irritation with India's rapid advancements and its purported involvement in the drug trade.

He said that the BJP remains steadfast in its commitment to national development and will take all necessary measures to curb the menace of drug trafficking, which threatens the well-being of the local population here.