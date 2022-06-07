Pak terrorist among two killed in Kupwara gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, June 7: Two terrorists including a Pakistani were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the frontier district of Kupwara early Tuesday, police said.
“Two #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT including one #Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on,” said a police spokesman on Twitter while quoting IGP Kashmir.
He said the gunfight broke out in the Chaktaras area of the district after the police and army launched a search operation there.
He said as the suspected spot was encircled, the hiding terrorists opened fire, leading to the gunfight.
The firefight took place just hours after the killing of another Pakistani terrorist in Sopore.
Police had said three terrorists managed to escape from the cordon.