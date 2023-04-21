Pak trying to disrupt PM’s development in J&K : Chug

Srinagar, Apr 21: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today said that the Pakistan ISI’s nefarious designs would never succeed in J&K as the people of the union territory have started looking up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s path of peace and development.
Strongly condemning the killing of five Army jawans in a militant attack near Rajouri yesterday, Chugh said their sacrifice for the nation would not go waste, a press release said.
While asserting that none of the culprits in this heinous crime would be spared, Chugh said,” The entire nation pays homage to the martyrs of the Indian Army and will always stand by their families”.
He said J&K has entered a new era of progress and development which has become uncomfortable for the Pakistan based subversive elements. The ISI’s designs to disturb peace and development in J&K would be decisively defeated because it is a cowardly act by the militants who enjoy support of Pakistan, Chugh added.