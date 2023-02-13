Pakistan based handlers pushing drugs inside J&K through smugglers: SSP Baramulla

Baramulla, Feb 13: Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Amod Nagpure Monday said that Pakistan based handlers under well hatched conspiracy are using smugglers to push drugs inside Jammu and Kashmir to spread drug addiction among youth.

Addressing a press conference in Baramulla, SSP Baramulla, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said the Police have arrested four such drug suppliers along with contraband material and cash.

He said on a specific information regarding smuggling of narcotics in Kamalkote area of Uri in Baramulla, a Naka was established at Sultan Daki area and during checking, a vehicle was signaled to stop but it tried to flee and was tactfully stopped.

"Later, four people were arrested along with 1.17 Kgs of Brown Sugar and a cash of Rs.25.39 Lacs. They have been idetified as Naseer Ahmad Bhatti son of Nazar Din Bhatti, Mohd Pazeer son of Abdul Majeed Khanday, Reyaz Ahmad Khanday and Fayaz Ahmad Khanday son's of Mohammed Sharief Khanday--all residents of Uri."