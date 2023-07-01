Pakistan conspiring to destroy Kashmiri youth by sending narcotics: SSP Kupwara

Srinagar, July 1: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara district Yougul Manhas has said that Pakistan was conspiring to destroy the youth of Kashmir by sending narcotics noting that every plot of Pakistan was being thwarted with a well planned strategy.
He said the drug traffickers will not only be imprisoned but their assets will also be confiscated as well.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, the SSP Kupwara said that they have already seized property of two drug peddlers of the district. "One is from Trehgam and another one is from the Kralpora area of the district," SSP Kupwara said.
He said that most of the narcotics were being sent to our country by our enemy country, Pakistan.
"But we have tightened the noose against the drug peddlers and strict action has been taken against the drug peddlers. In the last six months, we have registered around 50 cases under NDPS and around 70 people were arrested as well. Four individuals have been booked under PSA as well," SSP Kupwara told Greater Kashmir.
He said in the last 30 years, Pakistan sent guns to Kashmir and the local population became its prey, with deaths occurring in various households.
"Now, another cycle has begun with the distribution of drugs, and the young generation here is being destroyed. They want this anarchy to prevail and want to make this society disorganized. They want to run their personal agendas here," SSP said.
He said drugs were coming more from Pakistan and once the children here get caught in this habit, they move on to another level of addiction. "Once a dependency is formed then drugs become easily available here," he said.
About the property seizure, he said the J&K Police have already identified properties of the drug peddlers and have started seizing them as well.
"Our focus will be on seizing residential houses and lands because we need to punish those who are causing harm. Those who want to get better are always welcome. Whether they choose any platform, such as a de-addiction center or seek help from counselors, or if they want to undergo a religious process for recovery, we always welcome that," SSP Yougul Manhas said.
He however said the J&K Police was taking strict action against those who have become a sore for this society. "Their properties will be seized so that they are deprived of the ill-gotten gains from drugs," he said.
Asked about the action being taken and strategies employed to stop the infiltration of drugs from the source (border), the SSP Kupwara said explaining the process will expose the Police strategies.
"We have our own ways to stop it from the source but we cannot explain them with everyone as it will expose our way of doing and managing things," he said.