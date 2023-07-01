Pakistan conspiring to destroy Kashmiri youth by sending narcotics: SSP Kupwara

He said that most of the narcotics were being sent to our country by our enemy country, Pakistan.

"But we have tightened the noose against the drug peddlers and strict action has been taken against the drug peddlers. In the last six months, we have registered around 50 cases under NDPS and around 70 people were arrested as well. Four individuals have been booked under PSA as well," SSP Kupwara told Greater Kashmir.

He said in the last 30 years, Pakistan sent guns to Kashmir and the local population became its prey, with deaths occurring in various households.