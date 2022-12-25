Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate terrorists into Kashmir: Army

Baramulla, Dec 25 : The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of army’s 19 infantry division Major General Chandpuria on Sunday said that Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate terrorists into Kashmir.
“At present the number of terrorists besides arms and ammunition in Kashmir is all time low. The Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate terrorists and arms and ammunition to Kashmir so that terrorist related activities go unabated,” said GOC while talking to reporters during a press conference called in the wake of seizure of huge arms and ammunition in Uri sector on Saturday.
He said desperate attempts are being carried out by Pakistan as it could not digest the prevailing peace and prosperity across the Kashmir.
The security forces on Saturday recovered huge arms and ammunition in Hathlanga village, close to the line of control. Among the recovered arms and ammunition include 8 AK 74U with 24 Magazines and 560 rounds. Besides, 12 pistols, with 24 magazines and 244 rounds, 14 grenades, 81 balloons with Pak flag imprint, 5 no of wheat bags/synthetic gunny bags with made in Pakistan imprint and other incriminating material were seized.
About the recovered arms and ammunition, Major General Chandpuria said that it shows desperation from across the border.
“We are following the leads, certain details can not be shared,” said the GOC. He however said, “A close movement close to the launchpads was noticed. Seems the terrorists panicked and left the war like stores behind before withdrawing to that side.”
He said there have been attempts on the border about infiltration as well as smuggling of war like stores besides narcotics in past as well.
He said there are several areas in Uri sector where some houses are located ahead of the fence and because of the movement of the people reports of such attempts are received from time to time.
Major General Chandpuria said that intelligence agencies were receiving inputs since last two weeks about the infiltration attempts and dumping of war like stores by terrorists in the Hathlanga village of Rampur sector and searches were conducted since fortnight along the line of control.
He said, “ in the same sector, this year, around 8 operations along the line of control were carried out in which 14 AK rifle, 20 pistols, 1 M16 rifle, 76 hand grenades, 1226 AK rounds, 484 9 mm rounds, 15 kg of drugs have been recovered,”.