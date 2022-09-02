Pakistan is using drugs to fund terrorism in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

The DGP while chairing the officers meeting stressed the need for joint strategy to be followed by JKP with other security agencies, saying that it would lead to more success in maintaining peace and order and ensuring congenial atmosphere. He stressed to keep vigil on the anti-national and anti-social activities by increasing area domination and Naka check points. He praised Police, army and other security agencies for their role in making Kupwara a militancy free district and directed the officers to be more vigilant and keep pressure on the anti national elements and their supporters.

He stressed upon officers to identify the people and OGWs who support these anti national elements and help sustain the terror eco-system. He appreciated the recent successes of J&K Police and other security forces against terrorism in different encounters. He said that synergy between the forces in our counter Terrorist Grid has led to success. Communication at the grass root level of all forces enhances this synergy.