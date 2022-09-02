Pakistan is using drugs to fund terrorism in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar, Sep 2: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday chaired a security review meeting during his visit to frontier district of Kupwara. He presided over a darbar of Jawans and officers.
The DGP while chairing the officers meeting stressed the need for joint strategy to be followed by JKP with other security agencies, saying that it would lead to more success in maintaining peace and order and ensuring congenial atmosphere. He stressed to keep vigil on the anti-national and anti-social activities by increasing area domination and Naka check points. He praised Police, army and other security agencies for their role in making Kupwara a militancy free district and directed the officers to be more vigilant and keep pressure on the anti national elements and their supporters.
He stressed upon officers to identify the people and OGWs who support these anti national elements and help sustain the terror eco-system. He appreciated the recent successes of J&K Police and other security forces against terrorism in different encounters. He said that synergy between the forces in our counter Terrorist Grid has led to success. Communication at the grass root level of all forces enhances this synergy.
The DGP emphasised upon the officers that while dealing with any anti-militancy activities and law and order scenario, civilian convenience and security should always be kept in mind. He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have stood firm with the J&K Police against the war against terrorism. SSP Kupwara and other officers present on the occasion briefed the DGP on the security measures taken for ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in the district.
Addessing the Darbar, the DGP appreciated the joint efforts of JK Police and other security forces for making the Kupwara a terrorist free district. He said that the Jammu and Kashmir is place were all the forces are working together for a single mission. He said that North Kashmir districts have much importance from security point of view and it is must for all ranks to focus on better coordination among the forces to foil cross border terror and narco smuggling attempts. He said that unfortunately we have a neighbour who is always trying to create trouble here and added that we all have to remain alert to foil their each and every evil attempt.
Referring to the welfare measures, the DGP said that Police headquarters has been keen for welfare for our Jawans and officers and added that many schemes have been introduced to provide increased welfare measures to the members of Police Pariwar including the SPOs. He said that a number of welfare Schemes are in place to take care of serving/retire police personnel and SPO. Schemes are also for the wards of martyr Police personnel and SPOs, he added. He said that we have kept 15% reservation for SPO in constable recruitment.
Speaking to the media, the DGP congratulated the people of Kupwara particularly the youth for their cooperation in making the Kupwara a terrorist free district. He said that youth of J&K have rejected the path of destruction and are participating in the peace activities. With regard to the infiltration, he said that in recent times some infiltration attempts were made however the majority of them were foiled strongly. He said in a couple of times some infiltrators managed to sneak to this part for which strategies have been made to track them down. The DGP said we have a strong security grid on LOC because of which the infiltration has come down.
The DGP said that drug trafficking has increased as Pakistan is continuously sending drugs at a large scale to drag our youth into the menace. It is also being used to generate funds for terror activities, he added. He appealed to the social/ religious leaders to sensitize the public, particularly the youth about the conspiracy and magnitude of the problem and added that we have to fight it collectively. He said that terrorists are using the pistols to carryout terror incidents in urban areas and added that in recent times Police alongwith other security forces have seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including pistols. With regard to the terror incident in South Kashmir, the DGP said that terrorist involved has been identified and would be brought to justice very soon.