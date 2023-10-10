Pakistan steadfast in supporting cross border terrorism, says Kashmiri journalist

Jehangir, who is also the president of the International Centre for Peace Studies (ICPS), said, "Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism has long affected J-K. Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism within the confines of J-K is unequivocally demonstrated through the contents of New Delhi's annual report for the year 2022. The Ministry of External Affairs of India has articulated that Pakistan remains steadfast in its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism against India, thereby resulting in perturbations in trade dynamics and interconnections. The report further accentuates the sustained instances of cross-border terrorism, infiltration, and the illicit transportation of contraband across the territorial boundaries of Kashmir."

"I stand as a representative of the aggrieved, embodying the muted voices ensnared within the tumultuous web of Pakistan's trans-boundary terrorism impinging upon the domain of J-K. My role obliges me to underscore the profundity of the ramifications imposed on the milieu of human rights. Over the course of time, the populace indigenous to Jammu and Kashmir has ardently aspired for a state of serenity and an exercise of self-sovereignty, aspirations that are persistently marred by the recalcitrant predilection of Pakistan to foment an atmosphere characterized by violence. The collateral consequences of this predilection are manifest in the irreparable loss of life, disintegration of familial units, and the pervasive instillation of trepidation within the local populace," he added.