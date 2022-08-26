Pakistan trying to disturb peace in Kashmir: Army

Baramulla, Aug 26 : General Officer Commanding (GOC) 19 Infantry Division, Major Gen, Ajay Chandpuria, on Friday said that Pakistan continues with its efforts to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir by pushing more and more terrorists across the border. He added that the security grid is strong enough to deal with their nefarious designs.

“The recent infiltration bids in Akhnoor, Rajouri, Tangdhar and Gurez sector shows there is no change in Pakistan’s intent with respect to abating terrorism across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said at a press conference.