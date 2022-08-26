Pakistan trying to disturb peace in Kashmir: Army

Baramulla, Aug 26 : General Officer Commanding (GOC) 19 Infantry Division, Major Gen, Ajay Chandpuria, on Friday said that Pakistan continues with its efforts to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir by pushing more and more terrorists across the border. He added that the security grid is strong enough to deal with their nefarious designs.
“The recent infiltration bids in Akhnoor, Rajouri, Tangdhar and Gurez sector shows there is no change in Pakistan’s intent with respect to abating terrorism across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said at a press conference.
Three Pakistani terrorists were killed by the security forces while they were trying to infiltrate through Kamalkote area of Uri sector on Thursday. Three sophisticated weapons which include two AK series rifles and most advanced M16 rifle besides ammunition was recovered from the slain terrorists.
On the recovery of M16 rifle, a Chinese made 9mm weapon which has been first time recovered from the terrorists, the GOC said that the recovery of the weapon is unusual so far and security agencies will examine the new development. While giving details of the operation in Uri sector, Lt Gen Raghav said, “After receiving intelligence inputs from multiple intelligence agencies including the Jammu and Kashmir police about the possible infiltration bid, the army launched operation Mirtinjai in Kamalkote Uri on August 24.”
He said despite hostile conditions like foggy weather, dense undergrowth, difficult terrain, heavy rain and entire area being mined, the operation Mirtinjai was launched. He said on Augusy 25, at around 8.45 am, the infiltrators were spotted. With the progress in the movement of the terrorists, the forces engaged them by firing at them.
“After brief encounter of 15 minutes, the terrorists were neutralised,” said Commanding officer 8 RR. He said, “The operation was extremely successful. The area was kept under observation and after the area was secured and sensitised, searches were carried out during which bodies of all the three terrorists".