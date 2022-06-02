'Pakistan wants to create Afghan like situation in Kashmir'

This operation has been launched to target minorities like it was done under Operation tupac in 1980-90s by Pakistan to destroy Kashmir, he said while saying that from the last 35 years Pakistan is making all efforts to bleed Kashmir.

“Pakistan is conspiring to turn J&K into a graveyard and sponsored killing and targeting innocent people in Kashmir. However, our security forces with the support of nationalist people have foiled all their attempts,” he said.

He said that the conspiracy of Pakistan will fail again with the efforts of the security forces and the nationalist people in Kashmir.

“All this is happening as J&K started moving towards peace, brotherhood, and development under the leadership of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi as major developmental projects are gaining speed and J&K is leading towards prosperity,” he said.

He said that the progress of J&K is not being tolerated by the enemies and therefore, they started killing innocent people whether Kashmiri Pandita, Jammu based employees, outsiders working as businessmen, labourers or in central government departments,” he added. He said: “They are also targeting Sufi Muslims, nationalist Kashmiri Muslims, Sikhs and all other people who are nationalist and termed the killings in Kashmir as violation of human rights.”