'Pakistan wants to create Afghan like situation in Kashmir'

Jammu: J&K BJP President, Ravinder Raina today said that Pakistan has started Operation Red Waves in Kashmir to create an Afghanistan like situation in the Union Territory by targeting and killing minorities.
However, the Operation Red Wave will meet the same fate as the ‘Operation Tupac’ which was launched by then Pakistani ruler General Zia-ul-Haq. Expressing his serious concern over the worsening security situation in Kashmir, Raina while speaking at a press conference here at Trikuta Nagar BJP headquarters said that:
“The targeted killings are a conspiracy hatched by Pakistan to sabotage peace in J&K under Operation Red Wave by creating sense of fear among the minorities in Kashmir.”
This operation has been launched to target minorities like it was done under Operation tupac in 1980-90s by Pakistan to destroy Kashmir, he said while saying that from the last 35 years Pakistan is making all efforts to bleed Kashmir.
“Pakistan is conspiring to turn J&K into a graveyard and sponsored killing and targeting innocent people in Kashmir. However, our security forces with the support of nationalist people have foiled all their attempts,” he said.
He said that the conspiracy of Pakistan will fail again with the efforts of the security forces and the nationalist people in Kashmir.
“All this is happening as J&K started moving towards peace, brotherhood, and development under the leadership of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi as major developmental projects are gaining speed and J&K is leading towards prosperity,” he said.
He said that the progress of J&K is not being tolerated by the enemies and therefore, they started killing innocent people whether Kashmiri Pandita, Jammu based employees, outsiders working as businessmen, labourers or in central government departments,” he added. He said: “They are also targeting Sufi Muslims, nationalist Kashmiri Muslims, Sikhs and all other people who are nationalist and termed the killings in Kashmir as violation of human rights.”
He further said that under Operation All Out, the security forces have eliminated top ranking terrosits in Kashmir and broke the back of terrorism. The recent killings are the result of their frustration as they have become despriate following successful anti-terror operations. Out of frustration, he said they have changed their modus of operandi.
“The terrorist outfits backed by Pakistan have adopted a new modus operendi like they use drone to smuggle small arms, sticky bombs and narcotis,” he said while claiming that “The targeted killings is part of the conspiracy jointly chalked out by Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), its army and terrorist groups based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).”
He however condemned the latest killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. “Pakistan and its supported terrorists have once again committed a grave sin and they have to pay heavy price for this," he added.
He said that “Whether it was Kashmir Pandit, Rahul Pandita, Muslim artist Amreen, policemen Riyaz Ahmad Thokar and Saifullah Qadri, Dogra from Jammu - Rajni Bala or bank manager from Rajasthan, innocent blood was split.”