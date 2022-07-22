Pakistani agencies, their handlers want to create lot of dirt in Kashmir society: DGP

“Hybrid militancy is a new strategic move of terrorism which has been invented by Pakistani agencies and their handlers. It is a new method to kill an innocent citizen and the killer goes scot-free,” J&K DGP told reporters after inaugurating Women’s Police Station in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

“But, I want to tell you that while the criminal commits a crime, there is no scope for him to go scot-free,” he said. “Till now, all those who have become a part of this faceless terrorism, underground modules, they have been exposed and strict action according to law has been taken against them.”