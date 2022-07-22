Pakistani agencies, their handlers want to create lot of dirt in Kashmir society: DGP

Srinagar, July 22: Stating that police was equipped to handle new strategy, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh on Friday said that hybrid terrorism is a new method to kill an innocent citizen and the killer goes scot-free.
“Hybrid militancy is a new strategic move of terrorism which has been invented by Pakistani agencies and their handlers. It is a new method to kill an innocent citizen and the killer goes scot-free,” J&K DGP told reporters after inaugurating Women’s Police Station in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.
“But, I want to tell you that while the criminal commits a crime, there is no scope for him to go scot-free,” he said. “Till now, all those who have become a part of this faceless terrorism, underground modules, they have been exposed and strict action according to law has been taken against them.”
“The killers of innocent people and those involved in terror crimes, have been crushed. Many of them have been eliminated in operations,” Dilbag Singh. “The police is well-equipped to counter this new strategy and is making every attempt to counter it along with security forces.”
The police chief said that youth are being lured. “Pakistani agencies and their handlers want to create a lot of dirt in the Kashmir society,” he said adding that they want the Kashmiri youth, their families to suffer and they have found social media platforms as an effective means for it.
“They target youth aged 16-17 years, those who have no knowledge of religion or what is good for them or society,” J&K DGP said . “They brainwash them, corrupt them and turn them to terrorism and crime. I do not think there is any bigger sin than that and they are getting their punishment.”
“The handlers who are across the border, and some are on this side as well, will face strict action on both sides as even those who are across have some roots here,” he said. “We know those who are a part of the network here as well. Stringent action will be taken against them,” DGP said.