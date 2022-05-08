Pakistani LeT militant Haider, his local associate trapped in Kulgam: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar May 8: Pakistani LeT militant Haider and his local associate are trapped in the ongoing gunfight with security forces in Cheyan Devsar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.
In a statement issued this morning, IGP Kashmir said that Haider was active in north Kashmir for the last more than two years.
"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #Pakistani #terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit & a local terrorist trapped in on-going #encounter. Haider was active in North Kashmir for more than 2 years & involved in several #terror crimes. Details follow," said the IGP Kashmir.
The encounter broke out in the early hours of Sunday after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.