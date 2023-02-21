Palpora villagers demand bank branch

In a statement, the residents of the village said that the authorities of Jammu and Kashmir Bank had conducted a survey to establish a banking unit in the village a couple of years back. They said that the village, being a hub of horticulture and other associated commercial activities, is centrally located and would cater to banking needs of large number of adjoining villages. The people have requested that authorities of Jammu and Kashmir Bank to establish a banking unit in the village at the earliest.