Pampore MC councillors join Apni Party

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari stated that to strengthen the party and achieving the foster of empowerment and development, Apni Party would work tirelessly to avoid exploitation of the common masses through the hands of traditional political parties.

Bukhari emphasised on the new entrants to work efficiently for the welfare of common masses and create a vision for the progress of the region and safeguarding the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.