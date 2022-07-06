Pampore MC councillors join Apni Party

Srinagar: Councillors from Municipal Committee (MC) Pampore joined the Apni Party on Wednesday, a press note said.
“In a bid to play a constructive role in creating an enabling environment in Jammu and Kashmir, large number of councillors from Municipal Committee Pampore joined the Apni Party fold in presence of Party President Syed Muohammad Altaf Bukhari. The joining took place at its party office in M2 Church Lane Sonwar Srinagar,”the press note added.
Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Bukhari stated that to strengthen the party and achieving the foster of empowerment and development, Apni Party would work tirelessly to avoid exploitation of the common masses through the hands of traditional political parties.
Bukhari emphasised on the new entrants to work efficiently for the welfare of common masses and create a vision for the progress of the region and safeguarding the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Besides Bukhari, Provincial President Kashmir Muhammed Ashraf Mir, Ex MLA Batamaloo and District President Srinagar Noor Muhammad Sheikh, State Secretary and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, DDC Chairman Malik Aftab, General Secretary ST Wing Khalid Bhadana, Fayaz Shah, Abdul Hameed Bakshi and several others were also present.
The new entrants who joined the party fold included Arfat Khan, Mohammad Shafi, Saima Jan and Assad ullah Dar.