Kashmir

Pampore youth held with two grenades in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

“He is being interrogated and further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.
Pampore youth held with two grenades in Srinagar's Lal Chowk
Representational Image
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, August 10: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a 26-year-old youth at Lal Chowk Srinagar along with two grenades.

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that Adil Farooq Bhat, son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat of Khrew Pampore was arrested after two live hand grenades were recovered from his bag.
“He is being interrogated and further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

His arrest comes as at least five civilians were injured in a grenade blast near Amira Kadal in city Centre.

Srinagar
arrest
Security forces
Grenades
youth
Lal Chowk

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com