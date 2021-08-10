Pampore youth held with two grenades in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that Adil Farooq Bhat, son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat of Khrew Pampore was arrested after two live hand grenades were recovered from his bag.

“He is being interrogated and further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

His arrest comes as at least five civilians were injured in a grenade blast near Amira Kadal in city Centre.