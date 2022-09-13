Pan-India CBI raids over JKPSI exam scam

According to the official, the raids are going on in Jammu, Srinagar, Karnal, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Bengaluru.



Searches were also being conducted at the premises of Khalid Jehangir, former Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB); Ashok Kumar Mann, controller and an examiner; as well as some officials of the J&K Police and CRPF.



After conducting raids on August 5, the CBI had recovered incriminating documents, devices, answer sheets, applications forms and OMR files which were very crucial to the case.



The CBI officials said that the recovered evidences will nail the guilt of the accused.