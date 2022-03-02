Panchayat member shot dead in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Police Press Release:

"Today at about 2045hrs Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at Kolpora area of Kulgam. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon a Panch (Independent) identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar at Kolpora Srundoo area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on."