Panchayat, Municipal polls | PDP holds meeting

Today, under the Chairmanship of District President Srinagar, Abdul Qayoom Bhat, PDP held a meeting at Shah Anwar Colony in Hyderpora. The meeting was also attended by additional spokespersons Abdul Rouf Bhat, Najeeb Khan and Altaf Ahmad Tambakoo Bilal Ahmed and others, a press release said.

The meeting besides focusing on various issues pertaining to the people at Shah Anwar Colony also discussed the overall process of Municipal elections like the ward wise polls and need for a ward member to represent the needs and aspirations of people in the Municipal bodies, once elected.