Panchayat representatives from Kashmir reach Jammu amid tight security

Srinagar, Apr 23: Amid tight security arrangements Panchayat representatives from all districts of Kashmir left for Jammu on Saturday morning where from they will be going to attend Prime Minister Narendera Modi’s Panchayat Raj rally in Palli village in Samba district.
Officials here said that PRI representatives have been invited for rally. “The left for Jammu early Saturday morning amid tight security,” officials said here. “ Most of them have reached their destinations.”
They said that arrangements have also been made at Jammu for stay. “They will be brought back amid tight security soon after the culmination of the rally.” They said across the Union Territory of J&K, nearly 30,000 PRI representatives have been invited to attend the rally of the Prime Minister.
‘Panchayti Raj Diwas’ this year is being organised by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India at Palli village in Samba district of Jammu.
There are nearly 280 District Development Council (DDC) members, 280 BDC Chairpersons, 4190 Sarpanches and 28,000 Panchs in J&K. However, some of the posts especially in Sarpanch and Panch categories are vacant.
On the occasion of the National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi will address grassroots representatives. They were elected in November-December 2020, when Panchayat elections were held after 15 months.