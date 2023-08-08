Panchayat, ULBs polls | Apni Party discusses preparations  

In today’s meeting, the leaders from the south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopain shared their insights, offering an overview of the prevailing political scenario in their respective areas.

During the meeting, the attendees discussed a range of matters including the selection of the poll candidates and formulated a strategy for the poll campaign.

The process of consultation, including gathering feedback from all the districts, will continue before the party leadership makes a final decision regarding the announcement of the candidates and campaign strategy, the press note added.