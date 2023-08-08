Panchayat, ULBs polls | Apni Party discusses preparations  

Srinagar, August 8: Apni Party Tuesday continued its Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at the party headquarters in Srinagar to discuss the matters related to the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a party press note said.
The meeting was presided over by the committee’s chairman Mohammad Dilawar Mir. Besides several senior party leaders being present on the occasion, leaders and senior workers from south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopain districts attended the meeting.
Pertinently, a similar meeting was held on Monday which was attended by the leaders from central Kashmir’s Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal districts.
In today’s meeting, the leaders from the south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopain shared their insights, offering an overview of the prevailing political scenario in their respective areas.
During the meeting, the attendees discussed a range of matters including the selection of the poll candidates and formulated a strategy for the poll campaign.
The process of consultation, including gathering feedback from all the districts, will continue before the party leadership makes a final decision regarding the announcement of the candidates and campaign strategy, the press note added.