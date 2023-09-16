Panchayats electoral rolls | Preparation for 2nd supplementary revision reviewed

During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on Revision activities like display Panchayat Electoral Roll, 2023, Filing of claims and objections for Addition/ Deletions/ Corrections/ Transportations, Special camps at Polling Booth Locations, Publication of Voter List with the Supplements and others.

On the occasion, the BDO Safapora presented an overview of the progress made so far and the steps taken to ensure accuracy and completeness in the electoral rolls.