Panchayats electoral rolls | Preparation for 2nd supplementary revision reviewed

Ganderbal, Sep 16: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ganderbal, Mehraj-ud-Din Shah (ERO Safapora) today convened a meeting to discuss preparation of the second supplement of Panchayat electoral rolls for block Safapora.
During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on Revision activities like display Panchayat Electoral Roll, 2023, Filing of claims and objections for Addition/ Deletions/ Corrections/ Transportations, Special camps at Polling Booth Locations, Publication of Voter List with the Supplements and others.
On the occasion, the BDO Safapora presented an overview of the progress made so far and the steps taken to ensure accuracy and completeness in the electoral rolls.
The ADC stressed the importance of updating the rolls to reflect the latest demographic changes.
He said that Panchayat Election Booth Officials PEBO (i,e VLW/MPW/GRS) along with the Assembly BLOs shall remain available at the Polling Booth during special camps along with the requisite Forms and Panchayat Roll, 2023 for the guidance of electors.
He also directed the BDO to display the Panchayat Electoral Rolls-2023 at prominent places in block Safapora.
The meeting was attended by BDO Safapora, VLWs and other concerned officials.