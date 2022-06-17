Panel discussion at KU’s North Campus brings powerful women on one platform

Srinagar: The Women’s Development Cell at the Kashmir University's North Campus on Friday organised a panel discussion titled 'Executive Women--The Myth of Having It All'.

The programme aimed to bring powerful women voices together on one platform to debate and deliberate upon the issues that women face while trying to balance between work and their personal lives, according to organisers.

The experts for the panel discussion included Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS, District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Prof Farida Abdullah Khan, Former Dean and Head, Faculty of Education, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi and Rajni Saraf, CFO & General Manager, J&K Bank Ltd.