Panel discussion at KU’s North Campus brings powerful women on one platform

Srinagar: The Women’s Development Cell at the Kashmir University's North Campus on Friday organised a panel discussion titled 'Executive Women--The Myth of Having It All'.
The programme aimed to bring powerful women voices together on one platform to debate and deliberate upon the issues that women face while trying to balance between work and their personal lives, according to organisers.
The experts for the panel discussion included Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS, District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Prof Farida Abdullah Khan, Former Dean and Head, Faculty of Education, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi and Rajni Saraf, CFO & General Manager, J&K Bank Ltd.
Director North Campus Prof Pervez Ahmed welcomed the dignitaries emphasising on the need to have gender-based policy actions to tackle discrimination against women.
Gender equality, economic empowerment and work-life balance were some key issues put on the table during the panel discussion, he said.
At a time when women voices are rising all around the globe, the panelists were acknowledged for their achievements in different fields while reflecting on the theme, ‘She walks, She Leads’.
The panel discussion was attended by faculty members, non-teaching staff, scholars as well as students of North Campus, and was moderated by Dr Maleeha Gul, Convener, Women’s Development Cell and Coordinator, Department of Management Studies.
The panelists exchanged views on women who break shackles to aim big and realise their dreams, the organisers said.
In her remarks, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar stressed on the importance of building alliances to support women in different fields across organisations and emphasised that female leaders have a huge responsibility to inspire the new generation of women in different sectors.
Rajni Saraf said that gender equality always has to be a priority, which should be strongly promoted across institutions, while
Prof Farida Abdullah Khan emphasised that to achieve work-life balances at workplaces, sharing of responsibilities, parenting duties and household chores is the secret to achieve success in life.
The introduction about the theme was given by Dr Ambreen Wani from Department of Management Studies and the formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr Fasel Qadir from Department of Computer Science.