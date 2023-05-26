Panel discussion on Employment and Growth for all held at KU

Srinagar, May 26: The Department of Economics, University of Kashmir, organised a panel discussion on ‘Employment and Growth for all: Challenges and Opportunities’ to further strengthen the industry-academia linkage.
Head, Department of Economics, Prof Imtiyaz-ul-Haq highlighted the broad objectives of the event, where upskilling of youth, inclusive growth, industry-academia linkage and potential growth sectors were among key topics chosen for discussion.
Mr Mahmood Shah, Director, Industries and Commerce Department, J&K Government, highlighted the need to bridge academia-real world gap and support domestic producers. He also discussed 3Hs of J&K economy—hospitality, handicrafts and horticulture, and stressed on organising industrial tours for students of the University to various industrial growth centers in the UT. Mr Shah assured to facilitate such tours. Mr Shakeel Qalander, industrialist and former FCIK President and Mr Yasir Shamas, owner of The Loom textile factory also spoke on the occasion. Dr GN Itoo, Mission Director JJM and ex-Director Tourism stressed the need to recognise dignity of labour and celebrate the success stories of our entrepreneurs.
Mr Ghulam Rasool Mir, Director, Horticulture Kashmir talked about the importance of horticulture in growth of J&K’s economy, the potential of various agro-based industries and the need to shift focus towards private employment opportunities.
Mr Abdul Hamid Bhat, Chairman, Rahim Greens, stressed on bridging the education-skill gap of youth and the need to give back to society as a social responsibility. Dr Altaf Kirra, Chief Risk Officer J&K Bank spoke about the role of J&K Bank in J&K’s economy.
Prof Mohiuddin Sangmi and Dr Reyaz Qureshi were also present on the occasion. Dr Javaid Iqbal Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, summed up the major debates during the event, while Ms E. Mariam conducted the proceedings.