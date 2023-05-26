Panel discussion on Employment and Growth for all held at KU

Head, Department of Economics, Prof Imtiyaz-ul-Haq highlighted the broad objectives of the event, where upskilling of youth, inclusive growth, industry-academia linkage and potential growth sectors were among key topics chosen for discussion.

Mr Mahmood Shah, Director, Industries and Commerce Department, J&K Government, highlighted the need to bridge academia-real world gap and support domestic producers. He also discussed 3Hs of J&K economy—hospitality, handicrafts and horticulture, and stressed on organising industrial tours for students of the University to various industrial growth centers in the UT. Mr Shah assured to facilitate such tours. Mr Shakeel Qalander, industrialist and former FCIK President and Mr Yasir Shamas, owner of The Loom textile factory also spoke on the occasion. Dr GN Itoo, Mission Director JJM and ex-Director Tourism stressed the need to recognise dignity of labour and celebrate the success stories of our entrepreneurs.