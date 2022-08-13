Panel set up to review engagement of vocational trainers

"Sanction is hereby accorded for the constitution of a committee to review the /engagement of Vocational Trainers and their terms and Conditions,” a government order read as per news agency KNO.

Project Director Samagra Shiksha J&K will be Chairman of the committee with Deputy Director (Planning) School Education Department, civil Secretariat, J&K, Chief Accounts Officer, Samagra Shiksha and Under Secretary (M). School Education, Department, Civil Secretariat, J&K as its members.