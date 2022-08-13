Panel set up to review engagement of vocational trainers

Srinagar, Aug 13: The J&K government has constituted a committee to review engagement of vocational trainers in the School Education Department.
"Sanction is hereby accorded for the constitution of a committee to review the /engagement of Vocational Trainers and their terms and Conditions,” a government order read as per news agency KNO.
Project Director Samagra Shiksha J&K will be Chairman of the committee with Deputy Director (Planning) School Education Department, civil Secretariat, J&K, Chief Accounts Officer, Samagra Shiksha and Under Secretary (M). School Education, Department, Civil Secretariat, J&K as its members.
"The terms of reference of the committee shall be to go through the whole process of engagement of Vocational Trainers particularly the implementation of the labour laws like Provident Fund, increment, leave/Maternity leave etc, to assess the feasibility of Haryana Government's Model/Policy for Vocational Trainers for its implementation in the UT of J&K,” it said.
The committee would furnish its report/recommendations within a month with focus on making the policy more clear and transparent, the order said.
The vocational teachers were continuously protesting and demanding job policy and removal of vocational training partners as according to them they have no role in vocational education.