Panel set up to review engagement of vocational trainers, their conditions

"Sanction is hereby accorded for the constitution of a committee to review the /engagement of Vocational Trainers and their term and Conditions,” an order said. As per order Project Director Samagra Shiksha J&K will be Chairman of the committee with Deputy Director (Planning) School Education Department, civil Secretariat, J&K, Chief Accounts Officer, Samagra Shiksha and Under Secretary (M). School Education, Department, Civil Secretariat, J&K as its members.

"The terms of reference of the committee shall be to go through the whole process of engagement of Vocational Trainers particularly the implementation of the labour laws like Provident Fund, increment, leave/Maternity leave etc, to assess the feasibility of Haryana Government's Model/Policy for Vocational Trainers for its implementation in the UT of J&K,” it said.