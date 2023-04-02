Panic in Budgam village after leopard sighted near brick kiln

Budgam, Apr 2: A leopard was spotted roaming different villages of Central Kashmir’s Budgam on Sunday morning, creating a panic among the residents and prompting them to appeal to Wild Life Department to capture the wild cat.
Quoting locals sources, news agency Kashmir News Trust reported that leopard was spotted near ‘Alamdar Brick Kiln’ and the same leopard is roaming freely in Sharatpora and Bonhuma areas of Budgam.
Those who spotted the big cat near the brick kiln raised an alarm and the wildlife department was informed. “We saw a big cat early this morning near the brick kiln. The same leopard was spotted in the peripheries of Sharatpora village. We are very scared as leopard sightings have become a regular feature in the area. We have lost many cattle and even human beings have been killed in leopard attacks,” said a couple of locals.
The villagers appealed to Wild Life Department to dispatch a team and capture the big cat lest it would harm anyone.