Panic in Budgam village after leopard sighted near brick kiln

Budgam, Apr 2: A leopard was spotted roaming different villages of Central Kashmir’s Budgam on Sunday morning, creating a panic among the residents and prompting them to appeal to Wild Life Department to capture the wild cat.

Quoting locals sources, news agency Kashmir News Trust reported that leopard was spotted near ‘Alamdar Brick Kiln’ and the same leopard is roaming freely in Sharatpora and Bonhuma areas of Budgam.