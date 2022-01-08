Panic in Ganderbal areas after power canal road caves in

Ganderbal, Jan 8: A stretch of a road along the banks of power canal near Hitech Forest Nursery in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district caved in on Saturday, triggering scare among the locals living nearby.
Locals told Greater Kashmir that the breach could cause major damage to the life and property of thousands living along the canal.
A resident Abdul Gani said that he noticed the cracks on the road stretch early Saturday morning following which the locals informed the police and the civil administration. Later, officials from PHE, civil administration and police visited the spot to assess the situation.
Locals said that many villages including Reshipora, Giraj, Shahpora, Dobipora, Tengpora and other areas through which the power canal traverses are in constant fear due to the damage.
Chief Engineer PHE, who visited the spot on Saturday, said that necessary steps are being taken by the concerned Power Development Corporation (PDC) with regard to the repair and other works.
He said they have reduced the water capacity via the canal for now.
Chairperson District Development Council Ganderbal Nuzhat Ishfaq told Greater Kashmir that she has taken up the matter with the higher authorities for immediate action. "I spoke to the Managing Director JKPDC and asked him to take immediate necessary steps for the safety oflife and property after the cracks developed in the power canal road in Ganderbal. He assured that immediate steps will be taken in this regard," Nuzhat said.